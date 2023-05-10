Maverik Teams With Rockstar Energy to Offer Exclusive Summer Flavor

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop has teamed up with Rockstar Energy to offer up Pure Zero Pineapple Mango, a new flavor that will debut exclusively in Maverik stores in late May.

Pure Zero Pineapple Mango provides a refreshing tropical flavor with a crisp finish and contains 240 milligrams of caffeine, taurine, B-vitamin and zero sugar. At only 20 calories per can, the latest Rockstar Energy flavor is the newest profile within the brand's zero sugar products that, according to the company, offers more choices for consumers who are both looking for lower sugar options and an energy drink for warmer weather.

"Maverik is the hub for energy drinks, selling enough energy drinks per year to fill seven Olympic-size swimming pools," said Joey Hobson, Maverik chief marketing officer. "We're always looking for the best ways to bring delicious new products to our customers first, exclusively at Maverik. We're excited about this partnership with Rockstar as yet another inspiration to fuel our customer's road trip adventures."

Pure Zero Pineapple Mango will be available while supplies last.

"Maverik is in the business of promoting adventure, so we developed an invigorating tropical drink perfect for their active energy enthusiast customers yearning for a taste of summer," said Sean Bonthuys, PepsiCo senior director of brand marketing, energy portfolio. "Consumer research indicated that Pineapple Mango is a top-performing flavor profile, and Zero Sugar products are currently driving 60 percent of energy category growth. With flavor and functionality being the two leading pillars for growth, we know Rockstar Pure Zero Pineapple Mango will be a hit because it has both."

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink produces more than 20 beverage options and five sublines that are available at convenience stores and grocery outlets in more than 30 countries globally.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik operates 400 locations across 12 western states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The convenience store chain will double its store count with the acquisition of Kum & Go LC.