McCormick for Chefs adds a trio of new products to help operators keep up with the latest flavors craved by consumers: McCormick Culinary Blackened Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Korean BBQ Gochujang Style Seasoning and Frank's RedHot Mango Habanero Wings Sauce. These items combine high-quality ingredients in a ready-to-use format to help save time and labor, according to the company. McCormick Culinary Blackened Seasoning is made with premium spices like garlic, onion, paprika, oregano and red pepper to deliver an authentic Louisiana taste with a flavor-packed crust; McCormick Culinary Korean BBQ Gochujang Style Seasoning pairs umami heat with a touch of sweetness inspired by the bold flavors of Korean BBQ; and Frank's RedHot Mango Habanero Wings Sauce leans into the "swicy" trend featuring the tropical sweetness of mango puree and the fiery kick of habanero peppers.