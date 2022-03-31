McCormick For Chefs is expanding its portfolio with the addition of McCormick Culinary Guacamole & More Seasoning. This premade blend of herbs and spices is designed to make it simple to prepare delicious guacamole, and can bring on-trend fresh flavor to other breakfast, lunch and dinner menu items, the company noted. No chopping or measuring is needed, enabling foodservice operators to save time and labor. McCormick Culinary is a collection of premium spices, herbs and seasonings specifically made for foodservice operators and chefs. McCormick’s global sourcing team ensures every product delivers a pure and consistent flavor, dish after dish.