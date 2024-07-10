McLane Unveils Annual Trade Show Agenda & Keynote Speaker

This year's event will feature keynote speaker Padma Lakshmi, acclaimed culinary expert and "Top Chef" personality, who will share insights on the importance of staying ahead of culinary trends and leveraging partnerships for innovation, collaboration in the kitchen and creativity across the culinary landscape.

In addition to the keynote, McLane Engage will provide the opportunity for attendees to build meaningful connections with industry leaders and to learn from notable experts in an inspired lineup of educational sessions, the distributor said. Topics presented by representatives from Conexxus, Bona Design Lab, NexChapter and McLane include artificial intelligence, the future of c-stores, customer experience and digital innovation, and foodservice innovation and safety.

Representatives from more than 350 consumer packaged goods and c-store retail brands will be in attendance at McLane Engage. 2024 exhibiting companies and sponsors include Altria, General Mills, The J.M. Smucker Co., Mars Wrigley, PepsiCo, The Quaker Oats Co. and Frito-Lay.

Attendees can take advantage of exclusive discounts of up to 50% on a curated selection of 1,200 innovative products.

McLane Engage will capture the essence of Nashville and feature a welcome reception entertainment from Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Caylee Hammack and LOCASH, Music City line dancing lessons and more.

More information about McLane Engage is available here. The invitation-only event is open to McLane customers and suppliers.

Founded in 1894, McLane is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants and chain restaurants. With headquarters in Temple, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs more than 25,000 teammates and delivers to nearly every zip code in the United States.

McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.