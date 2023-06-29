McLane Elevates Annual Trade Show Experience

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co. Inc. will bring a newly imagined trade show experience to its convenience store customers and suppliers through the upcoming McLane Engage convention.

The three-day, invitation-only event is being held Aug. 29-31 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. It is supported by title sponsor Reynolds American Inc. and platinum sponsors The Hershey Co., Kraft Heinz, Altria Group Inc. and TSN – a Bunzl company, among others.

The event will feature booths from more than 160 exhibitors and include a new products showcase. It will also provide the opportunity to build meaningful connections with industry powerhouses and to learn from notable experts at a series of educational sessions, according to the company.

Featured keynote speakers will include Daymond John, CEO of FUBU and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," as well as Chet Garner, host of the Emmy-award winning PBS show, "The Daytripper."

"McLane Engage is a strategic decision to transform an important industry event, our annual National Trade Show, into a world-class engagement opportunity that drives growth and connection," said Chris Smith, president of McLane Grocery. "There is immense value in facilitating an exchange of ideas among thought leaders, experts and key players in our industry, and we are proud to bring that to our partners."

During McLane Engage, the company will also unveil new products and programs, including beverage programs, commissary products like fresh sandwiches and salads, and meals for all dayparts. The programs are intended to be bolstered by McLane's full-service solutions that provide retailers with access to equipment, training and menu innovation resources.

As part of the new initiatives in the foodservice retail division, McLane named its first vice president of retail foodservice, Jon Cox. The industry veteran brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across retail, grocery and c-store organizations, including Giant Eagle Inc., Giant Food and H-E-B. Prior to joining McLane, Cox served as the chief merchandising officer for GetGo Café + Market.

More information about McLane Engage is available here.

Founded in 1894 and based in Temple, McLane Co. is one of the largest supply chain services companies in the United States. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, it operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private truck fleets, and provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

McLane was named the 2023 Category Captain for General Merchandise by Convenience Store News.