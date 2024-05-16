McLane Opens Dedicated Hub For Development & Innovation

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co. Inc. recently celebrated the grand opening of its Innovation Kitchen at the company’s headquarters in Temple.

Designed for customers as a full-scale replica of the complete c-store experience, the space is intended to showcase how innovative retail foodservice equipment and products from the McLane Fresh, Emerging Brands and Consumer Value Products (CVP) private label brand lines can fit into various footprints and counter spaces.

Visitors will be able to sample products and explore marketing materials while using the replica to help visualize how products and equipment can be integrated into their store layout or planograms, potentially elevating their retail product mix and boosting the customer experience.