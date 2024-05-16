McLane Opens Dedicated Hub For Development & Innovation
Beyond the showcase aspect, the space will serve as a dedicated hub for development and innovation, allowing the McLane Fresh team to conceptualize and test new menu items that cater to evolving consumer trends and customer requests. Customers will be invited to sample these creations as well and provide feedback.
"We are excited to unveil the McLane Innovation Kitchen, a space that embodies our dedication to innovation, collaboration and a world-class customer experience," said Vito Maurici, McLane customer experience officer. "This facility showcases our commitment to setting new standards for excellence in the industry and underscores our role as a trusted partner in our customers' success. Through this platform for product testing, creation and display, we have the opportunity to engage with customers at every stage of their retail foodservice journey."
The Innovation Kitchen will additionally include offerings from Cupza!, McLane’s beverage line; Central Eats grab-and-go products; Prendisimo pizza; and made-to-order options.
[Read more: 7-Eleven Franchisees Select McLane as Service Provider of the Year]
Temple-based McLane is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants and chain restaurants with more than 80 distribution centers across the country. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
It is Convenience Store News' 2024 Category Captain for Hot Beverages.