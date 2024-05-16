McLane Opens Dedicated Hub For Development & Innovation

The Innovation Kitchen allows visitors to explore a full scale replica of a convenience store layout.
C-store replica at McLane's Innovation Kitchen

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co. Inc. recently celebrated the grand opening of its Innovation Kitchen at the company’s headquarters in Temple.

Designed for customers as a full-scale replica of the complete c-store experience, the space is intended to showcase how innovative retail foodservice equipment and products from the McLane FreshEmerging Brands and Consumer Value Products (CVP) private label brand lines can fit into various footprints and counter spaces. 

Visitors will be able to sample products and explore marketing materials while using the replica to help visualize how products and equipment can be integrated into their store layout or planograms, potentially elevating their retail product mix and boosting the customer experience.

Beyond the showcase aspect, the space will serve as a dedicated hub for development and innovation, allowing the McLane Fresh team to conceptualize and test new menu items that cater to evolving consumer trends and customer requests. Customers will be invited to sample these creations as well and provide feedback.

"We are excited to unveil the McLane Innovation Kitchen, a space that embodies our dedication to innovation, collaboration and a world-class customer experience," said Vito Maurici, McLane customer experience officer. "This facility showcases our commitment to setting new standards for excellence in the industry and underscores our role as a trusted partner in our customers' success. Through this platform for product testing, creation and display, we have the opportunity to engage with customers at every stage of their retail foodservice journey."

The Innovation Kitchen will additionally include offerings from Cupza!, McLane’s beverage line; Central Eats grab-and-go products; Prendisimo pizza; and made-to-order options.

Temple-based McLane is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants and chain restaurants with more than 80 distribution centers across the country. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

It is Convenience Store News' 2024 Category Captain for Hot Beverages.

