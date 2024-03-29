Meet the 2024 Category Captain for Frozen Foods: Caulipower

The company set out in 2023 to disrupt the frozen snacks category.
Susan Durtschi, Past Times Marketing
3/29/2024
Category Captain_Caulipower
Long known for its frozen-food aisle innovation, Caulipower continues to deliver popular snack and meal options to a diverse customer base. Frozen snacks are a growing $5 billion category, but the options available leave consumers wishing there were better-for-you (BFY) alternatives, the company said. Following its success with the first-ever frozen pizza with a cauliflower crust, Caulipower set out in 2023 to disrupt the frozen snacks category.

The company introduced the first-ever baked cauliflower crust pizza bites in two varieties: four cheese and uncured pepperoni. Within the first three months of introduction, Caulipower Pizza Bites, led by the all-natural uncured pepperoni flavor, secured the No. 1 velocity item in the BFY pizza bites category. Recent data shows a significant influx of new consumers to the category thanks to the launch — 63% of people purchasing these bites are entirely new to the brand and 58% of these shoppers are newcomers to the entire pizza bites category.

Last year, Caulipower also debuted a new addition to its line of innovative chicken products: Dill Flavored Chicken Bites, the first-ever cauliflower-coated chicken bites on the market. Made with all-natural chicken raised with no antibiotics ever and a crispy veggie-packed coating, they are gluten free, packed with protein and feature a never-been-done-before dill pickle flavor, bringing “the taste of a very famous fast-food restaurant” into consumers’ homes. Caulipower Dill Flavored Chicken Bites quickly surpassed the company's original velocity goals.

