Meet the 2024 Category Captain for Lottery: Idaho Lottery

Time after time, it has been proven that lottery sales create ancillary sales for convenience stores. The Idaho Lottery prides itself on being innovative in its partnerships with c-store retailers through the use of signage inside and outside the store, attracting customers from the fuel pumps to the store.

Stanchion signs are utilized throughout the store to entice customers to purchase lottery while shopping or waiting in line for the cashier. After placing stanchions in 67 stores, the Idaho Lottery saw lottery sales increase up to 255% over a three-month period.

The signs not only elevated sales from 30% to 193% over the three-month study, but they also helped close the distance on language barriers through the use of Spanish language signs.

In addition to permanent signage, the Idaho Lottery prints stunning banners for its retailers to display for 30 days from each lottery win. These banners appeal to customers at the pump and draw in vehicles that may be driving by the c-store, thus creating additional sales.

Every day of the year, the Idaho Lottery offers entertaining games from the multimillion-dollar jackpot games like Powerball and Mega Millions to Scratch Games with top prizes starting at $500.

All information contained in this profile was supplied by the company.