Meet the 2024 Category Captain for Salty Snacks: General Mills Convenience

The General Mills Category Management Team wants convenience retailers to think differently about the salty snacks category, broadening it to incorporate a wider assortment of snacks and creating destination sets in the store.

Salty snacks represent a category that consumers shop throughout the day, with peak times being at lunch and after work. By studying path-to-purchase data, General Mills discovered that consumers are spending only 18 seconds shopping this category, which amplifies the need for impactful shelf sets that are shoppable and best meet shopper needs, while driving dollar sales for the retailer. Although shoppers are spending less time in-store, they are buying more — basket size increases to $12.14 when salty snacks are purchased.

To boost the salty snacks category, General Mills delivered products and set innovation in two ways. The company launched Chex Mix Remix in Zesty Taco and Cheesy Pizza varieties, which deliver intense flavors that make for a more exciting eating experience. Driven by General Mills, snack mix dollar sales have grown 10% vs. last year. Chex Mix dollar sales are up 17% vs. 2023.

The second way General Mills is delivering innovation is around the puff snacks segment, which has a 40% household penetration of total salty snacks, second to chips. To capture this emerging trend, General Mills will be introducing a fourth SKU to its Old El Paso Fiesta Twists line: Salsa Verde. The three current flavors are Queso, Zesty Ranch and Cinnamon Churro.

