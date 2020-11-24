Press enter to search
Meet Future Leader in Convenience: Brad Campbell

11/24/2020

ALTOONA, Pa. — Brad Campbell is responsible for sales and marketing of the snuff, cigar, e-cigarette and CBD categories at Sheetz Inc., which he joined in 2009 as a frontline sales associate.

He previously worked in the merchandising department as a planogram analyst, and as the retail space manager overseeing the planogram team and lottery sales for six states.

According to his nominators, Campbell brings a new perspective to emerging categories and has worked on creative merchandising and value resource plans to be first to market, while evolving plans from year to year to produce best-in-class standards. He has made tremendous headway in the OTP category in a short period of time.

In his free time, he is an avid golfer and enjoys hiking and coaching baseball.

