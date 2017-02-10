Merger of Refillable Drinkware Cos. Expands Product Lines

WARREN, Pa. — Competitors in the refillable drinkware space are teaming up in a move that will expand product lines and push innovation.

As result of the merger, Mugs Made Easy will become EasyGo! by Whirley-DrinkWorks!, a new corporate entity owned by Whirley.

Whirley-DrinkWorks! and Mugs Made Easy are two of the industry's leaders in creating refillable drinkware programs for convenience stores, while also working with retailers to run marketing programs that encourage repeat business.

Whirley-DrinkWorks! produces a wide variety of drinkware products each year at its Warren facilities, while Mugs Made Easy specializes in branded upscale stainless steel and acrylic products.

"Our two companies have long been extremely effective in helping convenience stores sell custom products designed to encourage repeat business and to increase sales," said Lincoln Sokolski, president of Whirley-DrinkWorks! "Together with Mugs Made Easy, we'll bring even more creativity and new ideas to grow the dispensed beverage business in convenience stores, which is a win-win for everyone."

Mugs Made Easy owners Irene and Steve Schlotzhauer will stay on, along with much of the company's sales and creative team.

"This merger simply makes sense for both our customers and team," Irene Schlotzhauer said. "Mugs Made Easy's strength in creating on-trend stainless steel and acrylic products, combined with Whirley's expertise in custom plastic products, means we can offer a wide combined product line while applying our unique knowledge and experience in the convenience store industry."

Whirley-DrinkWorks! will debut the EasyGo! by Whirley-DrinkWorks! brand at the 2017 NACS Show Oct. 17-20 in Chicago.