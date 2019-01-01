Press enter to search
Close search

Midway Displays Large Graphic Panel Sets

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Midway Displays Large Graphic Panel Sets

Dynamic, large-scale graphics for merchandisers now available through exclusive partnership with FedEx Office.
Midway Large Graphics Sets

For the first time, Midway Displays is offering the ability to apply dynamic, large-scale graphics to its convenience store beverage and snack merchandisers. This move enables a clear presentation of marketing messages, as convenience store merchandising has become more competitive with products fighting for recognition on overcrowded shelves and inline racking. The large graphic panel sets are being made possible through an exclusive partnership with FedEx Office. Its state-of-the art nationwide printing network — with more than 2,000 retail locations — provides quality, cost savings and quick turnaround for the demands of the fast-paced c-store industry, according to Midway Displays. Seven off-the-shelf merchandisers are currently available for the large-scale graphics. 

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Old Trapper Quarter Pound Big Bag

Old Trapper Quarter-Pound Big Bag
CSE Products Inc. Digital Media Marketing Cooler Door Display Handle

Digital Media Marketing Cooler Door Display Handle