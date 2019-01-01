Midway Displays Large Graphic Panel Sets

For the first time, Midway Displays is offering the ability to apply dynamic, large-scale graphics to its convenience store beverage and snack merchandisers. This move enables a clear presentation of marketing messages, as convenience store merchandising has become more competitive with products fighting for recognition on overcrowded shelves and inline racking. The large graphic panel sets are being made possible through an exclusive partnership with FedEx Office. Its state-of-the art nationwide printing network — with more than 2,000 retail locations — provides quality, cost savings and quick turnaround for the demands of the fast-paced c-store industry, according to Midway Displays. Seven off-the-shelf merchandisers are currently available for the large-scale graphics.