Midway Reusable Shopping Bag Rack

Midway Displays presents its Reusable Shopping Bag Rack for c-stores. According to the company, the display rack is created to be space-efficient, cost-effective, and to support retailers looking to comply with any upcoming plastic bag laws, regulations or ordinances designed to reduce the number of single-use plastic bags in circulation. The 2-inch wide wire loop rotors are designed to hold all types of handles on totes and will evenly present bags, no matter the handle style. Additionally, operators can choose from brandable or mobile bases. The racks are selectively made with recyclable materials and are designed to knock down and ship compactly, potentially saving both fuel costs and warehousing space.