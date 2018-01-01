The new Milky Way Fudge bar delivers a combination of rich fudge nougat covered with a layer of smooth caramel, enrobed in creamy milk chocolate. This limited-edition item is the richest flavor that Milky Way fans have tasted yet, according to the brand. The introduction of Milky Way Fudge marks the newest Milky Way variety since the release of Milky Way Simply Caramel in 2010. Milky Way Fudge is currently available at retailers nationwide and will be offered through the end of 2019. The share-size bars have a suggested retail price of $1.99, while the mini stand-up pouch has a suggested price of $2.99.