 Skip to main content

Minuteman Food Mart Grows in North Carolina With One-Store Pickup

The former Speedway site is undergoing upgrades to deliver a modern, elevated convenience experience.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Minuteman Food Mart new logo

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — Minuteman Food Mart is growing its presence in North Carolina with the acquisition of a former Speedway location in Whiteville.

[Read more Mergers & Acquisitions news from CSNews]

"We're excited to bring this store back to life and reintroduce it to the community," said Ed Bitondo, vice president, convenience store operations. "This area already feels like home for us, and we look forward to serving Whiteville with the experience and values our guests know and trust."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Competition in North Carolina Heats Up

Earlier this year, Majors Management LLC and its affiliates acquired four Mac's Food Stores from affiliates of McNeill Oil Co. Inc. The stores are located in Aberdeen, Pinehurst, and Southern Pines, N.C.

The deal, according to the company, aligns with Majors Management's ongoing strategy of targeting strategic acquisitions to ensure continued growth and further expand its presence in key markets.

The newly acquired site is undergoing upgrades to deliver a modern, elevated convenience experience. Once it reopens, guests can expect all the signature Minuteman offerings, including Chill Zone fountain drinks and Minuteman Brew coffee, the company stated.

The recent acquisition marks another milestone in the company's continued growth across North and South Carolina. In 2022, Minuteman acquired the Friendly Mart Food Stores chain, picking up 18 convenience stores throughout eastern North Carolina. 

Today, the Minuteman Food Mart portfolio comprises more than 60 locations.

Minuteman Food Mart, a division of Campbell Oil Co., is a fourth-generation family business that began as a single service station in 1976. 

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds