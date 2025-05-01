Minuteman Food Mart Grows in North Carolina With One-Store Pickup

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — Minuteman Food Mart is growing its presence in North Carolina with the acquisition of a former Speedway location in Whiteville.

"We're excited to bring this store back to life and reintroduce it to the community," said Ed Bitondo, vice president, convenience store operations. "This area already feels like home for us, and we look forward to serving Whiteville with the experience and values our guests know and trust."