Minuteman Food Mart Grows in North Carolina With One-Store Pickup
Competition in North Carolina Heats Up
Earlier this year, Majors Management LLC and its affiliates acquired four Mac's Food Stores from affiliates of McNeill Oil Co. Inc. The stores are located in Aberdeen, Pinehurst, and Southern Pines, N.C.
The deal, according to the company, aligns with Majors Management's ongoing strategy of targeting strategic acquisitions to ensure continued growth and further expand its presence in key markets.
The newly acquired site is undergoing upgrades to deliver a modern, elevated convenience experience. Once it reopens, guests can expect all the signature Minuteman offerings, including Chill Zone fountain drinks and Minuteman Brew coffee, the company stated.
The recent acquisition marks another milestone in the company's continued growth across North and South Carolina. In 2022, Minuteman acquired the Friendly Mart Food Stores chain, picking up 18 convenience stores throughout eastern North Carolina.
Today, the Minuteman Food Mart portfolio comprises more than 60 locations.
Minuteman Food Mart, a division of Campbell Oil Co., is a fourth-generation family business that began as a single service station in 1976.