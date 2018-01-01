M&M’S 2018 Flavor Vote

M&M’S has launched three brand-new, limited-edition flavors as part of its second "Flavor Vote" campaign: Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry and Crunchy Mint. The new flavors are on sale now at select retailers and will roll out nationwide starting April 1. Fans can purchase and try each new flavor and cast a vote for their favorite once a day until May 25. Fans can vote by uploading or taking a "selfie" at flavorvote.mms.com, adding stickers to the image representing their favorite flavor, and submitting to the website. They can also share their reactions on social media, select their favorite flavor on the website to submit a vote, or text the word "VOTE" to 84444.