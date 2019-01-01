The newest addition to the ready-to-drink Modelo Chelada line — Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal — provides a new, convenient way to enjoy the classic chelada experience. Simply made with Mexican beer and the refreshing, natural flavor of lime and salt, Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal offers a smooth and refreshing citrus flavor experience, according to the maker. With an ABV of 3.5 percent, the beverage is available in 24-ounce cans nationwide. The Modelo Chelada line also includes the classic Modelo Chelada Especial and the sweet-and-spicy Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante.