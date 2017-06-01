Hostess Brands LLC introduces Molten Lava Ding Dongs for the freezer aisle. The snack cakes are chocolate-coated and filled with chocolate crème. They’re ready to eat after just 20 seconds in the microwave and a short cooling period. Molten Lava Ding Dongs feature a 30 percent larger cake with 60 percent more crème filling and 20 percent more chocolate coating compared to original Ding Dongs, the company noted. The new product comes in boxes of 10 individually wrapped cakes.