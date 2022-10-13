10/13/2022
Monaco Hard Lemonades
Featuring Original and Peach flavors, the new line offers two shots of vodka in every can.
Monaco Cocktails introduces Monaco Hard Lemonades. Featuring Original and Peach flavors, the new line offers two shots of vodka in every can with a 9 percent ABV. According to the maker, the timeless vodka lemonade cocktail creates the ultimate party drink of the season, delighting taste buds with flavors that embody the taste of summer: juicy peaches and refreshing lemonade with a crisp, clean finish. Monaco only uses genuine spirits in each can. They are available nationwide with a suggested retail price ranging from $2.50 to $2.99 per 12-ounce can.