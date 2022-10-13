Monaco Cocktails introduces Monaco Hard Lemonades. Featuring Original and Peach flavors, the new line offers two shots of vodka in every can with a 9 percent ABV. According to the maker, the timeless vodka lemonade cocktail creates the ultimate party drink of the season, delighting taste buds with flavors that embody the taste of summer: juicy peaches and refreshing lemonade with a crisp, clean finish. Monaco only uses genuine spirits in each can. They are available nationwide with a suggested retail price ranging from $2.50 to $2.99 per 12-ounce can.