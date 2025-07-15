More C-store Operators Join National Hot Dog Day Celebration

The deal is valid at participating Circle K stores in the United States, limited to one redemption as a coupon or Inner Circle reward per person.

Circle K is a global banner of Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.

Sheetz Inc.

Sheetz is joining the National Hot Dog Day festivities by giving away two free hot dogs to customers. The offer is redeemable with the purchase of 10 gallons or more of any fuel grade in a single transaction.

The special offer is available on Wednesday, July 16 and lasts through Tuesday, July 22.

The promotion is valid for customers at all 780-plus Sheetz c-stores that offer fuel and can be found under the OFFERZ tab on the Sheetz mobile app. The offer includes extras and add-ons to the hot dogs.

Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates more than 770 store locations throughout Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Other retailers offering special deals for National Hot Dog Day include 7-Eleven Inc., EG America, Love's Travel Stops and Rutter's, as Convenience Store News reported.