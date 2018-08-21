Moving Ahead: Best Practices Mean Competitive Advantage

The sixth in a six-part series about the benefits of E15 fuel

E15 has been a hot topic in much of the retail industry for the past several years.

A quick recap shows how quickly and substantially consumer and retail adoption of this biofuel, as well as its availability, have grown nationwide.

E15 now is approved for 2001 and newer vehicles, which means nine out of 10 cars on the road today can use this energy-saving biofuel. According to Growth Energy, the leading biofuel trade association representing ethanol producers and supporters in the United States, approximately 100 sites sold E15 in 2015. That number had almost quadrupled by the end of 2016, and almost quadrupled again by the end of 2017.