Moving in the Right Direction

Reading through the profiles of this year’s Top Women in Convenience honorees, one can’t help but feel inspired, and encouraged by the direction the convenience channel is headed.

Convenience Store News launched the Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards program in 2014 with 30 honorees. The inaugural class included 15 senior-level executives, eight rising stars and two store managers, along with five leaders selected as Women of the Year.

Now, in its ninth year, the 2022 TWIC program inducts its biggest class yet — more than triple the honorees of that inaugural year. This year’s class is comprised of five Women of the Year, 36 senior-level leaders, 40 rising stars, and 10 mentors. The caliber of nominations received this year was the most impressive yet, and it’s getting harder and harder to select the winners.

There is no shortage of impressive women working in the convenience channel today. So, it’s not surprising that women keep rising up the ranks in the industry in increasing numbers. What is even more exciting to see, though, is that those advancing into higher positions of authority feel a calling to guide and support the next generation. They are paying it forward.

One of our 2022 TWIC Women of the Year — Holly Angell, senior vice president of construction, engineering and facilities at 7-Eleven Inc. — says mentoring others in the company is the best part of her job. Having had both female and male mentors who worked with her throughout her career, she understands the importance and feels a responsibility to “pay that gift forward.”

Fellow Woman of the Year Allison Cornish, vice president of store modernization at Pilot Co., also believes women should support other women, and works as a mentor to help others in the company “see the value in themselves.” She encourages her mentees to step outside their comfort zones and be open to taking on new challenges. “That’s when you grow,” she says.

The convenience channel has certainly stepped outside of its comfort zone and grown in recent years. But there is even greater progress that can be made now, as companies across the industry are putting a heavier focus on diversity, equity and inclusion than ever before.

Diverse voices make for a smarter, stronger organization.