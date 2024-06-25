MTI & Tequesitos! Rebate Partnership

Kitchen equipment manufacturer Motion Technology Inc. (MTI) and snack brand Tequesitos! introduce a new rebate partnership. According to the companies, the collaboration will be used to complement the efficiency and versatility of MTI's cooking equipment and enhance the customer experience by offering exclusive incentives to purchasers of MTI's flagship products, the AutoFry and MultiChef. Customers of either product will receive a complimentary case of cheese-filled Tequesitos!, along with 30 serving cones, giving retailers both on-site and on-the-go options for their diners.