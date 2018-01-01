Press enter to search
The lemon-lime flavored beverage is made with a splash of real juice.
PepsiCo's Mountain Dew introduces Mtn Dew Ice, a crisp, clear, carbonated soft drink made with a splash of real juice. Mtn Dew Ice is a new marquee addition to the PepsiCo portfolio and the answer for those looking for a thirst-quenching, lemon-lime flavored beverage to keep them invigorated throughout the day, according to the company. Mtn Dew Ice will launch with an immersive activation event in Brooklyn on Jan. 18, which will feature an interactive ice installation with a surprise iHeartRadio performance by one of the biggest names in hip-hop. The beverage begins its drop in retail stores nationwide on Jan. 15 in 20-ounce bottles, 2-liter bottles, 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, and a variety of other single and multipack sizes.

