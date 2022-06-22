Mtn Dew 'Summer of Baja' Flavors

PepsiCo’s Mtn Dew brand is bringing back its "Summer of Baja." Original fan favorites Mtn Dew Baja Blast and Mtn Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar are returning for a limited time. They will be joined by two new tropical flavors: Mtn Dew Baja Mango Gem and Mtn Dew Baja Gold. This summer, the brand is also launching its first-ever energy drink: Mtn Dew Energy Baja Blast. According to the maker, the energy drink has all the flavor of the original Mtn Dew Baja Blast plus the added benefits of citicoline and caffeine, which provide a jolt of energy and help with mental clarity, with zero added sugar. All of the beverages are available nationwide.