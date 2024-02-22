Murphy USA Creates New Role as It Prepares for Future Growth

EL DORADO, Ark. — Murphy USA Inc. enacted several executive leadership changes that are due to take effect in March, including promoting Mindy West to the newly created position of executive vice president and chief operating officer (CFO).

West will be responsible for both the Murphy USA and QuickChek brands, including store operations, merchandise, marketing and fuels. She will also drive strategic initiatives and enhance the performance and profitability of the entire business, including synergistic activities across the brands. West previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer since the 2013 spin-off before also assuming responsibilities for all fuels activities in 2018.

"Since our spin-off, Mindy has made her mark on the company's outstanding track record of creating shareholder value as CFO and more recently leading our fuels organization to record profits," said Andrew Clyde, Murphy USA president and CEO. "As we continue our trajectory and commitment to all stakeholders, she is uniquely positioned to lead and drive the next wave of advantaged growth for the business in this new and critical role."

Galagher Jeff will be taking over from West in the executive vice president and chief financial officer role. He will be joining the company from Dollar Tree where he served as senior vice president of FP&A, treasurer and chief transformation officer. Prior to Dollar Tree, Jeff served as senior vice president of finance and head of strategy transformation at Advanced Auto Parts and held various leadership roles over 11 years at Walmart, including CFO of Walmart.com and vice president of U.S. merchandising strategy, pricing and assortment and business analytics.

Finally, Chris Click, current senior vice president strategy and development, has been promoted to executive vice president strategy, growth and innovation where he will take on additional responsibility for asset development and digital transformation.

Gasoline and convenience merchandise retailer Murphy USA currently operates more than 1,700 stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated two million customers each day in 27 states.