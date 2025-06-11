NACS Announces Scholarship Honoring Square One Markets CEO

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The NACS Foundation is honoring the late Square One Markets CEO with the Lisa Dell'Alba Convenience Industry Leadership Scholarship.

The scholarship was funded by industry peers and friends to honor the passion and commitment Dell'Alba had for mentoring future leaders within the convenience and fuel retailing industry.

Dell'Alba, who was president and CEO of Square One Markets Inc., was very active in NACS. She joined the Executive Committee in 2020 as vice chairman, member services and chaired the Member Services Committee and later served as 2023-2024 NACS Treasurer. She passed away in February.

The scholarship provides graduates of the NACS Leadership for Success program (endowed by The Hershey Co.) the opportunity to participate in the week-long, in-person NACS Executive Leadership Program at Cornell University (endowed by Reynolds). Dell'Alba comoderated the NACS Leadership for Success program several years in a row,

The grant covers the full cost of program tuition, which includes instruction, course materials, assessments, lodging, scheduled meals, networking and entertainment. An additional $1,000 stipend will be available to cover transportation and out-of-pocket expenses. Cornell University will match the annual scholarship, allowing for two scholarships to be awarded annually.