NACS Announces Scholarship Honoring Square One Markets CEO

Lisa Dell'Alba had a passion and commitment for mentoring future leaders in the convenience and fuel retailing industry.
Danielle Romano
Lisa Dell'Alba & Square One Markets logo

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The NACS Foundation is honoring the late Square One Markets CEO with the Lisa Dell'Alba Convenience Industry Leadership Scholarship.

The scholarship was funded by industry peers and friends to honor the passion and commitment Dell'Alba had for mentoring future leaders within the convenience and fuel retailing industry. 

Dell'Alba, who was president and CEO of Square One Markets Inc., was very active in NACS. She joined the Executive Committee in 2020 as vice chairman, member services and chaired the Member Services Committee and later served as 2023-2024 NACS Treasurer. She passed away in February.

The scholarship provides graduates of the NACS Leadership for Success program (endowed by The Hershey Co.) the opportunity to participate in the week-long, in-person NACS Executive Leadership Program at Cornell University (endowed by Reynolds). Dell'Alba comoderated the NACS Leadership for Success program several years in a row,

The grant covers the full cost of program tuition, which includes instruction, course materials, assessments, lodging, scheduled meals, networking and entertainment. An additional $1,000 stipend will be available to cover transportation and out-of-pocket expenses. Cornell University will match the annual scholarship, allowing for two scholarships to be awarded annually.

Applications for the scholarship will be judged on the following criteria:

  • Industry leadership and future potential, which incorporates relevant experience, industry and/or community references and a short essay
  • Significance, impact and innovation of a proposed project that would benefit the community
  • Demonstrated service to the convenience and fuel retailing industry and community

Applications will be available in October and must be received by Dec. 15. The scholarship recipients will be announced in February 2026, to enable participation in the 2026 program year. 

To learn more about the scholarship, or to inquire about contributing to the program or the NACS Foundation, e-mail [email protected] or visit to the official scholarship web page

"This is a special industry and it's because of the people in it. We share with each other and we care about each other. I've found my tribe. I don't think of them as 'my industry friends.' I think of them as 'my best friends,'" Dell'Alba told NACS in 2024.

Dell'Alba entered the convenience and fuel industry in 2004, joining her father's company as the human resources coordinator and later vice president of operations. In 2009, she became the president and CEO of Square One Markets, a family-owned, seven-store chain based in Bethlehem, Pa. The company also operates a fuel distribution company, Keystone Fuels.

"There was no part of Lisa that wasn't about giving back. She was more than passionate about our industry — she was passionate about the people. She led by example and inspired and motivated so many people," said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour.

The NACS Foundation is the 501(c)3 charitable arm of Alexandria-based NACS. 

For more than 60 years, NACS has been recognized as the premiere association for convenience and fuel retailers. The association has more than 1,000 retail member companies that cumulatively represent more than 200,000 stores in 50-plus countries, including 90,000 stores in the United States.

