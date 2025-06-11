NACS Announces Scholarship Honoring Square One Markets CEO
Applications for the scholarship will be judged on the following criteria:
- Industry leadership and future potential, which incorporates relevant experience, industry and/or community references and a short essay
- Significance, impact and innovation of a proposed project that would benefit the community
- Demonstrated service to the convenience and fuel retailing industry and community
Applications will be available in October and must be received by Dec. 15. The scholarship recipients will be announced in February 2026, to enable participation in the 2026 program year.
To learn more about the scholarship, or to inquire about contributing to the program or the NACS Foundation, e-mail [email protected] or visit to the official scholarship web page.
Dell'Alba entered the convenience and fuel industry in 2004, joining her father's company as the human resources coordinator and later vice president of operations. In 2009, she became the president and CEO of Square One Markets, a family-owned, seven-store chain based in Bethlehem, Pa. The company also operates a fuel distribution company, Keystone Fuels.
"There was no part of Lisa that wasn't about giving back. She was more than passionate about our industry — she was passionate about the people. She led by example and inspired and motivated so many people," said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour.
The NACS Foundation is the 501(c)3 charitable arm of Alexandria-based NACS.
For more than 60 years, NACS has been recognized as the premiere association for convenience and fuel retailers. The association has more than 1,000 retail member companies that cumulatively represent more than 200,000 stores in 50-plus countries, including 90,000 stores in the United States.