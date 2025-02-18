​​Square One Markets CEO Lisa Dell'Alba Passes Away

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Lisa Dell'Alba, president and CEO of Square One Markets Inc., passed away on Feb. 16. She was 46.

Born on June 30, 1978, in Easton, Pa., to the late Gary and Judith (Berg) Dell'Alba, Lisa graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School in 1996 and earned her bachelor's degree from DeSales University.

Bethlehem-based Square One Markets was founded in 1971 by Lisa's father, the late Gary Dell'Alba. The chain today operates 11 convenience store and fuel retail locations in Pennsylvania.

She joined the family business in the roles of manager, category manager, human resource director and vice president of operations, according to NACS. She became president and CEO of Square One Markets in 2009.

Lisa joined the NACS Convention Committee in 2010 and later was named to the NACS Board of Directors. She joined the Executive Committee in 2020 as vice chairman, member services and chaired the Member Services Committee and later served as 2023-2024 NACS Treasurer. Lisa also was very active in the NACS Leadership for Success program, serving as a teacher during the weeklong event and as a mentor in the months afterward as participants worked on their projects.