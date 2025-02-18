Square One Markets CEO Lisa Dell'Alba Passes Away
"There was no part of Lisa that wasn't about giving back. She was more than passionate about our industry — she was passionate about the people. She led by example and inspired and motivated so many people," said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour.
Lisa was active in other industry groups, serving as chairman of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association and earned its 2022 Food Industry Trailblazer award. She also served on the board of directors for the Team Pennsylvania Foundation, a group of non-partisan, private sector and public officials working to ensure the economic prosperity of Pennsylvania.
Outside of work and family, Lisa had many passions, including dance, which she also taught, and martial arts. She achieved the rank of Purple Belt in Jiu-Jitsu and was a second-degree Black Belt in mixed martial arts.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Rosati and their son, Coltrane Rosati; sister, Brenda Rosado; brother-in-law, John Rosado; niece, Kayla Rosado; and nephew, Gavin Rosado; as well as her colleagues and friends.
The family will receive guests at Connell Funeral Home in Bethlehem on Feb. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by a service to celebrate Lisa's life that will be officiated by dear friend, Pastor Jodie Harney. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lisa's memory to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Donations can also be made online.