​​Square One Markets CEO Lisa Dell'Alba Passes Away

She took the helm of the family-owned company in 2009.
Danielle Romano
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Lisa Dell'Alba, president and CEO of Square One Markets Inc., passed away on Feb. 16. She was 46.

Born on June 30, 1978, in Easton, Pa., to the late Gary and Judith (Berg) Dell'Alba, Lisa graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School in 1996 and earned her bachelor's degree from DeSales University. 

Bethlehem-based Square One Markets was founded in 1971 by Lisa's father, the late Gary Dell'Alba. The chain today operates 11 convenience store and fuel retail locations in Pennsylvania.

She joined the family business in the roles of manager, category manager, human resource director and vice president of operations, according to NACS. She became president and CEO of Square One Markets in 2009. 

Lisa joined the NACS Convention Committee in 2010 and later was named to the NACS Board of Directors. She joined the Executive Committee in 2020 as vice chairman, member services and chaired the Member Services Committee and later served as 2023-2024 NACS Treasurer. Lisa also was very active in the NACS Leadership for Success program, serving as a teacher during the weeklong event and as a mentor in the months afterward as participants worked on their projects.

"There was no part of Lisa that wasn't about giving back. She was more than passionate about our industry — she was passionate about the people. She led by example and inspired and motivated so many people," said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour.

Lisa was active in other industry groups, serving as chairman of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association and earned its 2022 Food Industry Trailblazer award. She also served on the board of directors for the Team Pennsylvania Foundation, a group of non-partisan, private sector and public officials working to ensure the economic prosperity of Pennsylvania. 

Outside of work and family, Lisa had many passions, including dance, which she also taught, and martial arts. She achieved the rank of Purple Belt in Jiu-Jitsu and was a second-degree Black Belt in mixed martial arts. 

She is survived by her husband, Steve Rosati and their son, Coltrane Rosati; sister, Brenda Rosado; brother-in-law, John Rosado; niece, Kayla Rosado; and nephew, Gavin Rosado; as well as her colleagues and friends.

The family will receive guests at Connell Funeral Home in Bethlehem on Feb. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by a service to celebrate Lisa's life that will be officiated by dear friend, Pastor Jodie Harney. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lisa's memory to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Donations can also be made online.

