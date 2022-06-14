NACS Encourages C-store Industry to Unite for 24/7 Day

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The NACS Foundation will kick off its fourth annual 24/7 Day, a program that unites convenience stores across America in recognizing first responders, medical personnel, and American Red Cross volunteers who work around the clock, on July 24.

24/7 Day seeks to raise awareness and donations for the urgent humanitarian needs of the Red Cross as well as spotlight the c-store industry's role in supporting heroes in the communities they serve. It is the only day that celebrates the partnership between the convenience store industry and those on the front lines in their communities.

The NACS Foundation Response Relief program's signature event celebrates and recognizes the first responders, medical and emergency professionals and Red Cross volunteers and unifies the collective efforts of tens of thousands of convenience stores that honor and thank those who work 24/7. Participants support 24/7 Day in their own ways, with efforts ranging from offering free coffee, fountain and frozen drinks to a free breakfast and free bottled water for first responders, medical personnel and Red Cross volunteers.

"Most convenience stores are open 24/7, which is especially important during times of need, like wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes or snowstorms. These are the times when communities not only rely on their local c-store for essentials, but also the first responders and American Red Cross volunteers who are dedicated to keeping our communities safe," said Stephanie Sikorski, NACS vice president of marketing and executive director of the NACS Foundation.

The first 24/7 Day event in 2018 had three retail partners: Sheetz Inc., Wawa Inc. and RaceTrac Petroleum. Last year, participation increased by more than 1,000 percent, with 30,000-plus convenience retail locations across the U.S. celebrating 24/7 Day.

Participants in last year's 24/7 Day included BP and Amoco, Casey's General Stores Inc., California Fuels and Convenience Alliance, Certified Oil, Coen Markets, Cumberland Farms, The Convenience Group LLC, ExtraMile, Fastrac, High's, Huck's, Irving Oil, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Loop Neighborhood Market, Minit Mart, Pilot Co., Quik Stop, Rapid Refill & Garrett's Family Market, Rutter's, Sheetz, Shell, Sprint Food Stores, Square One Markets, St. Romain Oil, The Hub Convenience Stores, The Markets of Tiger Fuel Co., Tom Thumb, Turkey Hill, TXB, Wawa and Yesway.

There is no cost for retailers and suppliers to join the 24/7 Day celebration at the entry level, and participation is flexible and structured around the needs and goals of each company.

The NACS Foundation also invites the public to take part in 24/7 Day by:

Donating to the American Red Cross to support its work in communities;

Visiting 247Day.org for a complete list of participating convenience stores, unique local offers, and ways to support their in-store 24/7 Day efforts to show #ConvenienceCares; and

Sharing stories of appreciation for first responders, medical personnel, Red Cross volunteers and other local heroes in their community on social media with #WeHeartHeroes and #247Day.

Alexandria-based NACS is a leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. NACS advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve and is a trusted adviser to retailer and supplier members from more than 50 countries.