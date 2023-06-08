NACS Recognizes Convenience Store Retailers in Europe

Located on the main Loughrea Road into Portumna, a rural town in County Galway with a population of 1,500, Daybreak Portumna is operated by Mark and Anne Finn. The store was rebuilt in 2019 and reopened in September 2022 to expand its extensive foodservice offer and seating area.

Judges agreed that Daybreak Portumna is a world-class example of a convenience retail destination that emphasizes the importance of creating a fresh and gourmet foodservice and shopping experience, according to NACS.

Daybreak's food offer is freshly prepared onsite daily. The store's Munch & Co. brand is a twist on the traditional Irish deli, featuring favorites that are enhanced with high-quality ingredients and unique flavors, including gourmet sandwiches and wraps, penne pasta pots and salad bowls, the association said.

The 9 Grams coffee program, an exclusive coffee brand developed for Daybreak, features two self-service bean-to-cup machines that brew espresso, americano, latte, cappuccino, mocha, flat whites and hot chocolate. LicketySplit ice cream, also exclusive to Daybreak, has a brand identity that is brought to life with a visually impactful fixture and product that appeals to children and adults alike.

The convenience store portion of the store emphasizes "Big Night In," which positions the store as the convenient stop for confections, such as large bars and multipacks, sharing crisps and soft drinks in multipacks and sharing sizes. "Big Night In" branding is a nod to traditional cinema signs and suggests bringing the movie night experience into the home.

Daybreak Portumna is also leveraging technology that brings efficiencies to its day-to-day operations, such as a back-office data analytics solution that highlights sales and margin gaps, the performance of pricing and promotion campaigns, and tracks and compares shelf price to competitor stores. The store also uses electronic shelf label to quickly adjust price, and energy efficient refrigeration and LED lights to help reduce energy consumption.

"Daybreak Portumna, the 2023 NACS European Convenience Retailer of the Year Award winner, is another great example of why Ireland is at the global epicenter of fresh convenience food," said Henry O. Armour, NACS president and CEO.

The coveted NACS European Convenience Retailer of the Year Award was sponsored by Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS).

"DFS is proud to sponsor and present Daybreak Portumna with the NACS European Convenience Retailer of the Year Award," said Manwinder Toor, senior director, global key accounts at DFS. "How Daybreak delivers fresh, gourmet food service and infuses technology to improve business operations, customer and employee experience make it a world-class convenience retail destination deserving of the distinction."

Circle K Norway

Norway is the only country that has more electric vehicles (EV) per person, and Circle K has become one of the country's most aggressive developers of fast charging EV networks. The company has so far prioritized building its own chargers at Circle K stations in cities and along Norwegian roads, with more than 100 stations with chargers, and approximately 800 chargers at its own stations.