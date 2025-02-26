NACS & Rovertown Team Up to Advocate for Swipe Fee Reform

Visa and Mastercard control about 83% of the U.S. credit card market, setting the fees that banks charge retailers for processing transactions. Because these networks prevent banks from competing on swipe fee pricing, retailers are forced to accept whatever rates are imposed. As a result, swipe fees have soared — quadrupling from $26 billion in 2010 to more than $172 billion in 2023. With no competitive market to keep costs in check, the U.S. now has some of the highest card processing fees in the world, placing a growing financial burden on both retailers and consumers, NACS and Rovertown said in announcing the partnership.

To help drive awareness and action, Rovertown partnered with two retailers — Powell, Tenn.-based Weigel's and Mansura, La.-based St. Romain Oil Co., operator of Y-Not Stop c-stores — in December 2024 to integrate swipe fee reform messaging into their mobile apps. Customers who clicked to learn more were directed to a NACS Grassroots page explaining the issue and providing a simple way to contact their congressional representatives.

In just a few months, nearly 3,000 letters have been sent.

"Swipe fees are an invisible tax on every purchase, and most consumers don't realize they're paying it," said Doug Yawberry, president at Weigel's. "By adding awareness messaging to our app, we've helped many people take action — proving that when customers understand the issue, they demand change."

Annie Gauthier, co-CEO at St. Romain Oil added, "Customers are often surprised to learn how much swipe fees impact them directly. By raising awareness and driving action, we're helping shine a light on this hidden cost that affects everyone."

Designed for c-stores, Rovertown's customizable platform allows retailers to build branded, design-forward apps and make self-service updates in real time.

"Mobile apps are a powerful tool for engaging customers, and we saw an opportunity to support one of our industry’s most important initiatives," said Jeffry Harrison, cofounder and president of Rovertown, and a member of the NACS Political Engagement Committee. "Convenience retailers work hard to keep prices low, but swipe fees make that increasingly difficult. We're proud to be part of this effort and look forward to continuing our work with NACS and its members to drive awareness and reform."

For more information from NACS on swipe fee reform and how to take action is available online.