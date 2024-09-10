Credit & Debit Card Swipe Fees Reached $224B in 2023

In its new "State of the Industry Report," CMSPI found that credit and debit card swipe fees reached $224 billion last year, not the $172 billion reported this past spring by The Nilson Report, a trade publication that follows the card industry. CMSPI also stated that Visa and Mastercard credit card swipe fees averaged 2.94% of the transaction amount in 2023 vs. 2.26% reported by Nilson.

While Nilson does not specify what swipe fee components are included in its numbers, CMSPI reported that its figures include interchange fees, which go to card-issuing banks; network fees, which go to card networks such as Visa or Mastercard; and processing fees, which go either to a merchant's "acquirer" bank or a third-party processor. Interchange fees, the largest of the fee components, account for $143 billion of CMSPI's 2023 total.

CMSPI collaborated with the firm's Insights Advisory Council, a panel made up of representatives of major merchants that was formed in 2023, to prepare the "State of the Industry Report."

MPC also noted that the total amount of swipe fees collected, which typically range from 2% to 4% and are most merchants' highest operating cost after labor, have more than doubled over the past decade, with fees driving up prices by approximately $1,700 a year for the average family, based on the CMSPI numbers. Conversely, Nilson numbers show that fees have driven up prices by more than $1,100 a year for average families.

