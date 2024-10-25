NACS SHOW REWIND: Retailers Share Lessons Learned From Remodels & New Builds

Some of Manning's suggestions were:

Consider parking and ease of access. "When you look for land, make sure there's enough not just for the store itself, but also plenty of parking," he said, noting that one of Friendly Express' busiest stores sits on an acre and a half of land, and "I wish we had found a larger parcel."

Manning also pointed out some of the pitfalls that Friendly Express encountered during some of its expansion projects.

"Make sure you have sufficient lighting," he advised. "People want to see the merchandise." He also noted that the company needs to expand the food area. "You need sufficient space for your kitchen and food storage area in order to add new menu items," he said.

Finally, Manning said that it seems like restrooms are never big enough and that smart retailers will install the infrastructure for electric vehicle charging units even if they don't intend to install EV chargers immediately.

Cashion told the audience that the Lubbock, Texas, independent retailer is putting the finishing touches on its second store and first outlet that also sells gasoline. Curby's focuses on selling pizza, a wide range of beverages and fresh grab-and-go. "The challenges I encountered were being able to include an adequate product mix in just 4,200 square feet," he said.

Among the pitfalls Cashion came across when designing a new store are:

Poor store layout and traffic flow. Prioritize efficient store design, he advised.

"At what point does a convenience store compete with a QSR?" he posed. "Curby's is a QSR inside a convenience store."

Cashion suggested that before building, a convenience retailer should do a 3D rendering of the proposed site. "Ensure you have enough space that gives you the ability to expand growth areas such as smokeless tobacco and fresh grab-and-go," he advised.

Also, offer niche products that the larger chains can't replicate. He cited Curby's 18-inch, jumbo New York style pizza pie.

"I believe the c-store industry is in a true transformation stage," concluded Cashion. "But there is still a hesitancy among many of the smaller operators to embrace strategies outside the traditional industry norms. C-stores must adapt to evolving consumer preferences and leverage emerging technology trends if they are going to be successful."

The 2024 NACS Show took place Oct. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The 2025 NACS Show will be hosted at Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center from Oct. 14-17.