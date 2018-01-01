National Carwash Solutions & Hi-Performance Wash Systems Partnership

National Carwash Solutions (NCS) and Hi-Performance Wash Systems (HPWS) have entered into a strategic partnership. HPWS, a full-service distributor offering site consultation, construction, systems, cleaning fluids, parts and maintenance services, will continue to represent existing suppliers and add to its current portfolio of NCS products and services, including MacNeil and Ryko car wash systems, CleanTouch Service, and CleanTouch cleaning fluids. This new partnership is meant to create added capabilities, energy and momentum, enabling NCS to further expand its ability to support a wide range of car wash operators in the Rocky Mountain Region, according to the companies.