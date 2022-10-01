National Convenience Distributors Unveils New Online Platform to Bring Together Its Four Divisions

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — The National Convenience Distributors (NCD) is using technology to tie its businesses together, starting with a designed website.

The online portal unites NCD's four divisions, and streamlines vendor and customer communication. The new site also provides customers new tools to order online and information about mobile ordering technology and services, according to the organization.

The site also features information about:

NCD's history;

Leadership team;

Marketing services; and

Personalized product and merchandising programs.

In addition, the online platform will serve as a hub for customers to receive consistent updates on mobile technology initiatives.

"The launch of our new site will help to distinguish us from the rest of our competitors," said CEO Jeff Allen. "In a world driven by technology, an efficient and informative online platform keeps us ahead of the curve and better connected to what matters most — our partners."

Farmingdale-based NCD was formed through the acquisitions of Harold Levinson Associates, J. Polep Distribution Services, Allen Brothers Wholesale Distribution, Wustefeld Candy, and most recently, Century Distributors. It services more than 17,000 customers in the northeastern United States from Maine to Virginia as the country's fourth-largest full-line convenience store distributor providing candy, snacks, fresh sandwiches and salads, cigarettes and cigars, coffee, ice cream, and frozen and refrigerated foods.