National Retail Solutions Expands Panic Alarm Service Following Pilot Program

"Our patented POS-integrated Panic Alarm Button service assists stores in emergencies and helps deter crime," said Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of NRS. "It also makes owners and employees — as well as their customers — feel more secure, and in some instances, it can reduce the store's insurance premiums. I strongly recommend that every bodega and neighborhood convenience store owner consider installing this system to safeguard their premises."

According to the National Retail Federation, retailers nationwide lost a reported $112.1 billion in merchandise as theft continued to plague cities nationwide in 2022. In response to this, the NRS Panic Alarm Button was initially launched to help safeguard New York City's bodegas amid a continuing series of robberies and assaults on these stores.

The program was highly effective in supporting independent retail store owners to fight the growing crime, many of which serve predominantly immigrant communities in high-crime, low-income neighborhoods underserved by large retail brands, NRS said.

The solutions provider offers a comprehensive suite of anti-crime solutions, including the patented POS Panic Alarm Button, POS-DVR Camera Integration, and customer-facing screens to assist local authorities in identifying and apprehending suspects.

Headquartered in Newark, National Retail Solutions operates a POS terminal-based platform and NRS Pay with credit card processing for independent retailers and bodega owners, comprising more than 27,000 active POS terminals in stores nationwide. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corp.