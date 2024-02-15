Supplier Spotlights: Core-Mark, Five Star Breaktime Solutions & Hussmann Corp.

Five Star Breaktime Solutions

Workplace food and beverage solutions provider Five Star Food Service has rebranded to Five Star Breaktime Solutions. The name change, a first for the company in its 30-year history, is accompanied by a refreshed visual identity, including a new company logo and updated brand colors.

The new brand name is intended to represent the company's commitment to delivering a wide range of custom solutions focused on enhancing breaktime experiences and fostering employee well-being.

In recent years, Five Star has grown into a regional operator in the convenience services industry, serving businesses and other organizations with micro markets, vending service, food service, office coffee and other refreshment solutions. The new branding embodies the company's renewed sense of purpose and reflects its mission of reshaping the at-work experience for all, the company said.

The new branding will be rolled out across the company's growing geographic service footprint including employee apparel, digital communications, company vehicles and other branded assets.

Hussmann Corp.

Hussmann Corp., a Panasonic company, recently added production capacity for transcritical carbon dioxide (CO2) rack systems in its Suwanee, Ga., facility.

The rapid adoption of CO2 technology by many retailers had placed a strain on the company's current original equipment manufacturer capabilities, necessitating the expansion. Along with the anticipated January 2025 implementation of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations on new store construction and the use of low global warming potential refrigerants, Hussmann is expecting to see the high demand for CO2 products continue to accelerate.

The expansion focused on Hussmann's large outdoor transcritical rack platform, part of its Evolve Technologies portfolio, and is designed to serve large and medium-sized retail floor plans. This unit's footprint is optimized to consider loading limitations in areas where snow is common and flexible enough to accommodate various internal configurations.

According to the company, transcritical CO2 rack systems are ideally suited for new construction projects where there is no existing refrigeration infrastructure.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken grew exponentially in 2023, opening 481 new units over the course of the year. The hot food concept is now available in nearly 3,000 locations.

[Read more: Krispy Krunchy Chicken Maps Out 'Aggressive Growth']

"Our growth this past year focused on three key components to success: optimizing our menu and procedures for ease of operation, building brand awareness, and, of course, continuing to serve delicious fried chicken and sides," said Jim Norberg, president of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. "From investing in insights work, to enhancing our training and operations support, to bringing in top talent to lead our marketing efforts, to rolling out a new menu and overhauling our brand look — the future is bright for our great brand."

The brand also implemented operational improvements, including an expansion of its field support team and adding to the headcount across all departments with talent from the restaurant, quick-service restaurant, convenience store and food service spaces. The company plans to continue to hire throughout 2024 in order to support the on-going growth.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken additionally opened a new corporate office in Atlanta at 1000 Marietta Street Northwest. The new location will house team members from across the organization in information technology, human resources, finance, marketing, sales and operations.