NATSO to Highlight Fuel Island Technology at Upcoming Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With fuel islands so vital to the customer experience at truck stops, travel centers and many convenience stores, NATSO will be focusing on the ways technology can be used to enhance those services at the NATSO Connect conference, being held in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 18-22.

NATSO will be inviting technology thought leaders and operators to meet at the Technology at the Fuel Island Tech Forum to discuss their top priorities and the latest cutting-edge solutions that can create operational advantages and improve sales.

"Our members are using innovative technologies to make their customers' experience more seamless at the fuel island," said Christine Schoessler, NATSO's chief operating officer. "These technological advancements also provide our members opportunities to increase wallet share."

The session will facilitate interactive discussions among truck stops and travel center operators, while attendees will have the opportunity to learn about vendors offering new technology solutions and share their own experiences with fuel island technology.

Discussion topics will also include:

How the latest technology can create a seamless experience for drivers at the diesel pump.

How artificial intelligence (AI) is changing fuel supply management and pricing.

Innovative solutions to improve professional drivers' productivity while they fuel.

Pump technology that can improve customer loyalty and food experience.

Technology's role in fostering payment security at the pump.

How to prioritize technology investments.

Moderated by Schoessler, the workshop will feature panelists Meghann Erhart, executive vice president at Relay Payments; Dan Harrell, chief innovation officer for Invenco by GVR; Craig Jensen, director of IT at Sapp Bros; and Wade Lowe, executive co-founder & president of TRUEFILL.

The forum will be open to all truck stop and travel plaza attendees of NATSO Connect.

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., NATSO represents the truck stop and travel center industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as a source of information on the industry; provides education to its members; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.