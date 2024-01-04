NATSO Adapts to Industry Shift With New Image & Brand Elements

WASHINGTON, D.C. — NATSO started the new year by launching a visual transformation and introducing a new logo and brand elements.

The changes came about as a result of dynamic shifts in the industry landscape and will be a part of NATSO's ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its members, the organization stated.

The centerpiece of this rebrand is the new logo, which features a central red "A" that not only signifies progress and ambition but also serves as a visual representation of a forward-moving road and the trail of a shooting star. The dual imagery is intended to represent NATSO's commitment to innovation, symbolizing its role in driving progress and pioneering new trails within the industry, the association explained.

"We're excited to unveil our new logo as part of our ongoing efforts to solidify our brand voice and distinguish ourselves within the industry," said Andrew Evans, vice president, branding and marketing at NATSO. "This logo reflects our dedication to driving innovation and shaping the future of our members' locations."

In addition to the logo, NATSO updated its color palette to Old Glory Blue and Old Glory Red.

NATSO noted that the state of transportation in the United States remains in a state of flux, marked by changes in driver behaviors, an evolving refueling landscape and advancing technology. Seeing a need to adapt in an ever-changing environment, NATSO made the decision to modernize its imagery.

The organization plans to continue to evolve with industry trends and to use its brand components to communicate its forward-thinking approach and dedication to its membership.

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., NATSO represents the truck stop and travel center industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as a source of information on the industry; provides education to its members; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.