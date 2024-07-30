Navy Exchange Service Command Inks License Pact With Popular Toy Store

"We are thrilled to team up with NEXCOM to bring the joy and excitement of Toys'R'Us to Navy families around the globe," said Stanley Silverstein, chief commercial officer at WHP Global. "This collaboration allows us to extend our reach and provide a unique shopping experience that caters specifically to the needs of those who serve our country."

The launch of the first Toys"R"Us shop at NEX is set just in time for the holiday season, with additional stores to follow in 2025. According to NEXCOM, Navy families will be able to take advantage of exclusive promotions and special events, alongside a wide selection of toys.

"To better serve our deserving patrons, this launch and newest venture in the toy retail industry is incredibly exciting for our global NEX team," said Richard Honiball, NEXCOM executive vice president, global chief merchandising and marketing officer. "For our military families, we hope this Toys'R'Us expansion evokes a deep sense of nostalgia, while also providing an even greater selection and a more engaging experience!"

WHP Global is a brand management firm with a portfolio that generates $7 billion in retail sales. The company oversees the 70-year-old Toys"R"Us brand and its mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe. Currently, Toys"R"Us can be found inside every Macy's store in the United States, at flagship locations at American Dream and Mall of America, and online at toysrus.com.

NEXCOM is one of 11 commands under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command and oversees seven business lines. Its mission is to provide authorized customers quality goods and services at a savings and to support Navy quality of life programs for active-duty military, retirees, reservists, veterans, Department of Defense civilians and families.