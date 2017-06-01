NCR, a global provider of omnichannel solutions, has received certification for an outdoor EMV solution with Wayne Fueling Systems and its Wayne iX Pay payment platform. The certification covers NCR Epsilon, which enables credit and debit EMV transactions for the NCR RPOS and StorePoint POS solutions. By having a NCR outdoor EMV-certified solution, retailers who encounter high risk fraud and have locations subject to high fraud rules can implement EMV payments outdoors and help reduce their exposure to chargeback expenses, according to the company. The payment processing host certification testing was completed by NCR Epsilon earlier this year, verifying that EMV cards are processed in accordance with the EMV brand specifications of Mastercard, American Express, Visa and Discover.