Nearly 300 Speedway ATMs to Get New Branding

ENON, Ohio — An expanded partnership between Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics is bringing new branding to Speedway LLC's convenience stores in Michigan.

The extended pact puts Fifth Third Bank branding on 299 Cardtronics ATMs c-stores. The change will be completed by the end of the year.

Through its partnership with Cardtronics, Cincinnati-based Fifth Third has already branded more than 800 ATMs in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio Speedway stores. With the new extension into Michigan, the partnership will include more than 1,100 Cardtronics ATMs across a four-state area.

"Through our partnership with Cardtronics, our customers now will see Fifth Third-branded ATMs when they walk into Speedway convenience stores in Michigan," said James Anthos, director of ATM distribution strategy. "We always want to make banking more convenient for our customers and Cardtronics' ATM branding program is a great way to do that."

In addition to ATM branding, Fifth Third is a member of Allpoint Network, Houston-based Cardtronics' surcharge-free ATM network with 55,000 cash access points across the country and around the world. The combination of Allpoint Network membership and ATM branding provides Fifth Third cardholders with fee-free cash wherever they need it.

"Fifth Third and Cardtronics have built a strong partnership that continues to grow as the bank leverages the Cardtronics network, the largest and highest-quality retail-based ATM network, as a key element of its retail distribution strategy," said Brian Bailey, Cardtronics executive vice president and managing director, North America. "By expanding its ATM branding program into Michigan Speedway locations, Fifth Third is able to quickly ramp up its market presence across the state, increasing its current points of presence."

Enon-based Speedway LLC, a Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) subsidiary, owns and operates approximately 4,000 retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC is a s No. 3 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100.