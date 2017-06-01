Press enter to search
NEC C Series Displays

Ideally suited as digital signage displays for informational and advertising purposes.
The new C Series from NEC Display supports users who need full commercial capabilities and control in a stylish and aesthetically focused design. Three models are available in the C Series, all of which have a mechanical depth of 45mm: the 43-inch C431, the 50-inch C501, and the 55-inch C551. According to the company, the C Series models are ideally suited as digital signage displays for informational and advertising purposes. All three models can be ordered through sellers today and will ship by early December.

