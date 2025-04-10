NECSEMA Recognizes C-store Operators of the Year

The annual Operator of the Year Awards celebrated several managers, operators and employees.

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Convenience store operators and managers from across Massachusetts and New Hampshire are getting their time in the spotlight.

The New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association's (NECSEMA) annual Operator of the Year Awards celebrated several managers, operators and employees from stores across Marlboro, Gloucester, Gill, North Chelmsford, Ayer, Easthampton and Boston, Mass., as well as in Epsom and Chichester, N.H.

The awards ceremony was held March 21 at Bally's Twin River in Lincoln, R.I.

"These awards recognize excellence in our industry and honor the store owners who go the extra mile to provide a great experience for customers," said NECSEMA Executive Director Peter Brennan. "Convenience stores are essential businesses and are much more than just a place to buy gas and lottery today. Our stores are part of the fabric of local communities, offering an ever-increasing variety of healthy food options and groceries, and I'm proud to recognize the efforts of all the winners."