NECSEMA Recognizes C-store Operators of the Year
NECSEMA honored winners in several categories, including merchandising, food service, customer service, store design and overall excellence. Many were honored for their innovation in the industry, by offering a wide variety of healthy, chef-curated food options, expert service and creative convenience, exhibiting how today's convenience stores continually evolve and adapt to offer more choices than ever, the association said.
This year's winners include:
- Manager of the Year — Laurie Largess, Alltown Fresh (Marlboro)
- Second Place Manager — Danielle Beaulieu, Common Man Roadside (Epsom)
- Third Place Managers — Bob Barr, Haffner's (Gloucester); Karen Timberlake, The Mill (Gill)
Category Winners Managers:
- Merchandising — Talal Yatim, YATCO (North Chelmsford)
- Food Service — George Bonderenko, Alltown Fresh (Ayer)
- Customer Service — Maria Colpak, Cumberland Farms (Easthampton)
- Store Design/Interior/Exterior Conditions — Dani Joumaa, Nouria (Boston)
- Community Service Award — Sarah Santagate, Rapid Refill (Chichester)
- Owner-Operated Store of the Year — Marshall Royce, Cha's Convenience (Winchester)
"Congratulations to all of our winners and thank you for elevating the customer experience," said NECSEMA Director of Marketing Lisa Lawinger-Brown. "Each winner was recognized for their commitment to customer service and for helping make their communities more vibrant by offering essential goods and services in a welcoming environment."
The New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association represents and promotes the interests of more than 1,700 convenience store and service stations across New England by providing members with legislative and regulatory advocacy on key issues and valued services for all members, including resources, networking, training and educational programs.