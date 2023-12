Convenience stores have long been viewed as a 24/7 haven to satisfy those cravings for a sweet treat, salty snack or fried food at any time of the day. But that doesn't mean c-store shoppers aren't interested in healthy and better-for-you foods and beverages. The 2023 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500 consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, uncovered the following insights: