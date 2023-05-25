BP Makes Leadership Moves Following TravelCenters of America Deal

HOUSTON — One week after officially taking ownership of TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA), BP announced personnel changes to lead the combined company.

"Following BP's acquisition of TravelCenters of America earlier this month, we are pleased to announce Debi Boffa as CEO-designate and Babu Rajalingam as [chief financial officer] CFO-designate," a BP spokesperson told Convenience Store News. "They will work closely with current CEO and CFEO over the coming months to ensure TravelCenters of America is set for continued growth and success."

Currently, Jonathan Pertchik serves as CEO of TA and Peter Peter Crage is CFO. Pertchik took the reigns of Westlake, Ohio-based TA in late 2019. In early 2022, he outlined the company's transformation plan with a focus on focused on elevating the guest experience and growing its network, among other key initiatives.

Prior to the announced changes, Boffa served as vice president of convenience and president of BP's Retail Operating Organization. In late 2021, she was named president of Thorntons following BP's acquisition of the Louisville, Ky.-based convenience store chain. She previously served as both the head of country and managing director of BP New Zealand

Convenience Store News recently named Boffa as a senior-level leader in the 2023 Top Women in Convenience awards program.

Rajalingam served as vice president, financial planning & analysis at BP. He has more than 24 years of experience with the company. His previous roles included senior director strategy and head of segment planning and performance for BP's downstream division.

BP closed on its $1.3 billion acquisition of TA on May 15. The two companies announced the deal on Feb. 16 and TA shareholders approved the acquisition on May 10. The transaction added 280-plus locations to BP's network, complementing its off-highway convenience and mobility business.