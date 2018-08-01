New Convenience Store Concept Rocks The Buckeye State

NORTHFIELD PARK, Ohio — Casino and entertainment destination Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park has a mission to “deliver authentic experiences that rock.” Enter RockStop Gas & Wash, the first-ever Hard Rock-branded, state-of-the-art retail service station and car wash, which opened Oct. 18.

Located on the Northwest side of the Rocksino, RockStop Gas & Wash boasts 45,000 square feet of space, including a 3,500-square-foot retail store and car wash building.

The original Rocksino property opened in December 2013. As the first Rocksino in the Hard Rock family, Northfield is a regional gaming, dining and entertainment model. That’s why it was fitting to develop Hard Rock International’s first-ever gas station and car wash template here, Mark Birtha, president of Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, told Convenience Store News.

“We are constantly looking for ways to increase the value of our loyalty program and thus, the RockStop was conceived right here in Northfield as a continuation of our mission to ‘deliver authentic experiences that rock’ to our Rock Star Rewards members, team members, and those in the local and regional community,” Birtha explained. “Offering a one-of-a-kind gas, retail and car wash amenity with a Hard Rock flavor was the next evolution in that vision.”

RockStop Gas & Wash features a number of differentiators that make it a true “Hard Rock-branded experience on all levels,” the executive noted.

The facility features six double-pumps for a total of 12 handles to dispense gas. The pumps are open 24 hours a day and feature Hard Rock-style lighting effects and LED TVs that broadcast music videos and commercials.