New Forecourt Products

For over 35 years MasonWays has been an industry leader with the largest selection of molded plastic fixtures and now Forecourt equipment for C-Store Fuel Chains, Supermarkets, Mass Merchandisers and the Food Service industry. Products are commercial grade, strong and durable. Two new products are the Mobile Water Caddy and Emergency Spill Station.

The Mobile Water Caddy is designed to easily roll out fluids to fill windshield washer buckets easily at your pump islands. Now replenishing buckets is fast, efficient and less bothersome for employees.

MasonWays Locked Emergency Spill Stations are designed for rapid-response clean ups of spills. Cabinet keeps equipment for dangerous spills in one convenient location within a minimal space. Get your pumps up and running fast after spills.

MasonWays puts the Convenience back into your C-Store with our innovative Forecourt product line. For more information, visit up online at www.masonways.com or contact us at [email protected]