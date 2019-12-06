Press enter to search
New High's Store Shows Off Brand Revitalization Project

High's new logo

06/12/2019
BALTIMORE — High's latest convenience store in Gambrills, Md., is the first to showcase a brand-new logo and floor plan — just two elements that signify the convenience store retailer's brand revitalization project.

The 1328 Defense Highway location is the first that highlights all the elements of the project, including a new, bright image, and an expanded beverage area that features several handcrafted beverages such as coffee, cappuccino, fresh bubbler drinks and fountain drinks.

The 4,870-square-foot c-store is open 24 hours a day, features 12 fueling positions and showcases High's signature food offerings, including hand-breaded chicken, handmade pizza and hand-dipped ice cream, as well as other fresh-to-go food options. The Gambrills store carries a wide selection of convenience items such as High's Heritage Ice Cream in a take-home package.

Additionally, the new c-store features several new technology upgrades, such as frictionless payment options through Skip and touchscreen ordering systems.

A grand-opening celebration will be held on Thursday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony slotted for 11:15 a.m. High's will host a sundae-building contest following the ceremony.

Among some of the other grand-opening celebration's festivities are ice cream and chicken samples, and an appearance by the High's cow. The first 150 customers to visit the store will receive a free High's coffee mug, in addition to a chance to enter for the raffle prize.

The celebration continues in store will specials, such as:

  • High's Kitchen Weekday Special: eight-piece chicken bucket or 10-piece tender for $9.99
  • High's Kitchen Weekend Special: eight-piece chicken bucket or 10-piece tender for $5.99
  • Chicken snack sampler for $1.99
  • Breakfast sandwich and any size coffee for $2.99
  • A free scoop of ice cream with any hand-dipped ice cream purchase
  • Any size coffee or fountain soda for 99 cents

High's partnered with Three Sixty Group in 2018 to undergo a brand revitalization project.

Baltimore-based High's is a division of Carroll Independent Fuel Co. It operates 49 c-stores.

