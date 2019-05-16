New Leaders Ready to Take QuickChek's Foodservice to New Heights

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — QuickChek, which has become one of the top convenience foodservice destinations in the Northeast, is doubling down on its fresh-food-to-go image, according to Chris Smyly, the New Jersey-based chain’s new director of foodservice.

Smyly and QuickChek Corp.’s new culinary specialist, Ted Kwiecien, recently chatted with Convenience Store News about the retailer’s efforts to redefine “fresh convenience” while continuing to meet the needs of its existing customer base.

“We’re known for our fresh subs and fresh-brewed coffee,” said Smyly, who previously served as a senior category manager over four product and service categories at QuickChek. “We continue to look at fresh, healthy options. We recently introduced an exciting, new fresh-brewed iced coffee offer, and we’ll soon be taking our fresh sub sandwiches offer to a whole new level with some exciting premium line extensions.”

Kwiecien, who has more than 25 years of experience in restaurant management, including positions at upscale department store chains Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus, is closely monitoring consumer trends to determine which ones will drive QuickChek’s future menu development.

“We have to understand how much of our customer base is really seeking out some of these trends, like plant-based options, gluten-free, etc.” said Kwiecien.

He noted that QuickChek will soon be rolling out a vegetarian offering and some gluten-free bread options.